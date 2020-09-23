#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man in his 80s dies after being hit by truck in Cork

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred on Main Street, Charleville.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 1:50 PM
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MALE PEDESTRIAN has died after being hit by a truck in county Cork this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred on Main Street, Charleville, at approximately 11am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a truck. His body remains at the scene.

The road is currently closed as the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any road users that may have camera footage (including dashcam) to contact Charleville Garda Station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

