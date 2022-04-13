#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man attacked in Dublin city says more needs to be done to tackle hate-related violence

Evan Somers was assaulted near Dame Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 7:20 PM
A MAN WHO suffered extensive injuries in a suspected homophobic attack in Dublin city centre last weekend has said that more needs to be done to tackle hate-related violence.

Evan Somers was hospitalised with a range of injuries including a fractured eye socket and a dislocated ankle following the assault near Dame Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Evan Somers, who was injured in a suspected homophobic attack near Dame Street in Dublin city centre over the weekend, has spoken publicly of his ordeal.

Gardaí are investigating the attack on the 23-year-old – including whether it was a hate-related incident. They have appealed for witnesses but no arrests have yet been made.

Evan remains hospitalised and he spoke publicly about his ordeal today. Speaking from his hospital bed Evan recounted that his male attacker used homophobic slurs before launching the attack.

“I remember a man getting up in my face and calling me names, but I don’t remember much after he hit me,” Evan told RTÉ’s Liveline programme.

“I have injuries to my ankle and I’ve had one surgery. There are screws in my ankle, so I’m not sure if I will return to rugby, it may depend on my second surgery.”

Evan – who is a member of Emerald Warriors RFC, an LGBT+ inclusive rugby team based in Dublin – said the incident shows that more needs to be done to tackle hate-related violence towards the LGBT community.

“I hope what happened won’t change how I socialise and part of me thinks it’s more important than ever to go out and live my life.

I’m still a bit numb about it at the moment, but I don’t want this to change who I am or how I act, but I suppose there will always be a fear, especially now.

Evan said a lot of hate-fuelled attacks go under the radar and numerous people have contacted him about abuse they suffered in the past few days.

“The majority of people in Ireland are kind and accepting of LGBT people and I think people like my attacker are the smaller percentage, but they overpower the rest. 

“I don’t have words for all the support I have gotten in the last few days, I never expected it and I’m glad it’s being spoken about,” he said.

Witnesses or anyone with any information in relation to the assault is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

