Man taken to hospital for injuries after incident at residence in Co Cork

A MAN WAS brought to hospital this evening after an incident at a residence in Co Cork.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident around 8.40pm and are currently at the scene, which is located on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane.

Fire services are also at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with “serious but what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries”, a garda spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.