Man in hospital after he was involved in a collision with cyclist on an e-bike in Dublin

A MAN HAS been hospitalised, with non-life threatening injuries, after he was involved in a collision with a cyclist on Cork Street, Co Dublin earlier this afternoon.

The cyclist, who is understood to have been on an electric bicycle, collided with the pedestrian, in his 50s, at around 2.45pm this afternoon.

Advertisement

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where the man, who is understood to have sustained injuries to his head, was taken to St James’ Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

Gardaí confirmed to The Journal that the man did not sustain any serious or life-threatening injuries.

“No other injuries were recorded,” a statement from An Garda Síochána said.

A spokesperson added that enquiries into the collision are ongoing.