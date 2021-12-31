#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 31 December 2021
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital as firefighters extinguish flames at Masonic Lodge in Dublin

Firefighters, gardaí and an ambulance attended the scene on Molesworth Street this evening.

By Lauren Boland Friday 31 Dec 2021, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 14,538 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643924
Firefighters at the scene of the fire this evening
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Firefighters at the scene of the fire this evening
Firefighters at the scene of the fire this evening
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has extinguished a fire in a Masonic Lodge in Dublin city centre.

An ambulance brought one man to hospital for injuries that are understood to be serious, gardaí confirmed.

Firefighters, gardaí and an ambulance attended the scene on Molesworth Street in Dublin 2 this evening.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “At 1740, the Eastern Regional Control Centre received a 999 call reporting a fire in the Masonic Lodge on Molesworth Street.”

“Three fire appliances, a turntable ladder, district officer and ambulance were dispatched to the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“Firefighters using Breathing Apparatus fought the fire containing the fire damage to one room. The fire was extinguished shortly after 1800.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí said the scene is being preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie