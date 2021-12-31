Man taken to hospital as firefighters extinguish flames at Masonic Lodge in Dublin

Firefighters at the scene of the fire this evening

Firefighters at the scene of the fire this evening

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has extinguished a fire in a Masonic Lodge in Dublin city centre.

An ambulance brought one man to hospital for injuries that are understood to be serious, gardaí confirmed.

Firefighters, gardaí and an ambulance attended the scene on Molesworth Street in Dublin 2 this evening.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “At 1740, the Eastern Regional Control Centre received a 999 call reporting a fire in the Masonic Lodge on Molesworth Street.”

“Three fire appliances, a turntable ladder, district officer and ambulance were dispatched to the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“Firefighters using Breathing Apparatus fought the fire containing the fire damage to one room. The fire was extinguished shortly after 1800.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí said the scene is being preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.