Man hospitalised after refuse company accidentally lifts bin with man inside

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after a refuse company accidentally lifted a bin with him inside in Co Kerry this morning.
In a statement, gardaí said they were “alerted to an incident” that happened on Main Street in Killarney at around 7am.
One man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of injuries.
It’s understood that the man had fallen asleep in the bin prior to the incident.
A refuse company lifted the bin, initially unaware that the man was inside, it’s understood.
Local media has reported that the man wasn’t seriously injured.
