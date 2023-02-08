Man hospitalised with serious injuries following collision between e-bike and lorry

A MAN HAS been seriously injured following a collision between an e-bike and a lorry in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 6.15am on the outbound lanes of the N81 between the junctions of Cheeverstown Road and Fortunestown Road in Tallaght.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was taken by ambulance from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital.

His injuries are understood to be serious.

The driver of the lorry did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash-cams) from the location of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.