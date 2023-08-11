Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 11 August 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Google Street View The R582 at Rathduane, Co Cork
# Crash
Man being hospitalised after collision between motorcycle and car in Co Cork
The incident happened at around 1oam on the R582 road from Rathmore to Millstreet at Rathduane.
410
0
6 minutes ago

A MAN IS being hospitalised following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co Cork this morning. 

The incident happened at around 1oam on the R582 road from Rathmore to Millstreet at Rathduane. 

The male driver of the motorcycle is being taken to Kerry University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. 

The road remains closed at present. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     