Man being hospitalised after collision between motorcycle and car in Co Cork

A MAN IS being hospitalised following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co Cork this morning.
The incident happened at around 1oam on the R582 road from Rathmore to Millstreet at Rathduane.
The male driver of the motorcycle is being taken to Kerry University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The road remains closed at present.
Investigations are ongoing.
