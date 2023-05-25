Man hospitalised in serious condition following assault in Dublin

A MAN IS in serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found with serious injuries by a passer-by at around 1am on Templeogue Road in Dublin 6.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí in Terenure are investigating this assault and are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact gardaí.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling through Templeogue village between 12am and 1am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.