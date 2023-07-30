Man hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Whitehall overnight

A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin overnight.

The incident occurred at around 4.30am on the Larkhill Road in Whitehall, Dublin 9.

The man, aged in his 30s, received serious injuries during the course of the assault and is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

The scene on the Larkhill Road was preserved and a technical examination was conducted.

An investigation is currently underway at Santry Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 4am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.