Man killed in Kerry road traffic collision

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred this evening in Kenmare, Co Kerry.
At approximately 5.50pm a two car collision occurred on the N70 at Dromquinna, Kenmare, Co Kerry.
A man in his 20s, who was a rear seat passenger was killed.
His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date.
The female driver in her 20s received medical attention at the scene and a man (20s) in the passenger seat was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries.
A female driver (40s) and her female passenger (teenager) of the second car were treated at the scene for their injuries.
The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene early tomorrow morning.
Local diversions are in place and it is expected to be tomorrow afternoon before the road is reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N70 in the townland of Dromquinna, Kenmare between 5.30pm and 6pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
