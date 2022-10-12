Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 12 October 2022
Advertisement

Man killed in Kerry road traffic collision

At approximately 5.50pm a two car collision occurred on the N70 at Dromquinna, Kenmare

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 10:10 PM
33 minutes ago 4,255 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5891963
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred this evening in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

At approximately 5.50pm a two car collision occurred on the N70 at Dromquinna, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

A man in his 20s, who was a rear seat passenger was killed. 

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date. 

The female driver in her 20s received medical attention at the scene and a man (20s) in the passenger seat was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries.

A female driver (40s) and her female passenger (teenager) of the second car were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene early tomorrow morning.

Local diversions are in place and it is expected to be tomorrow afternoon before the road is reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N70 in the townland of Dromquinna, Kenmare between 5.30pm and 6pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie