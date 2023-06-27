Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 27 June 2023 Dublin: 22°C
Cook Street in Dublin
# Assault
Man in critical condition after assault in south inner city Dublin
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.
7.4k
7
50 minutes ago

A MAN IN his late 40s is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Dublin last week.

Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station are investigating the serious assault which occurred on Cook Street near Merchant’s Quay, Dublin 8 on Wednesday evening 21 June, 2023 at approximately 6.15p.m.

The man was removed from the scene to St. James’s Hospital to be treated for injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Cook Street, Dublin 8 between 6pm and 6:30pm on the evening of 21 June are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     