Man in critical condition after assault in south inner city Dublin

A MAN IN his late 40s is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Dublin last week.

Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station are investigating the serious assault which occurred on Cook Street near Merchant’s Quay, Dublin 8 on Wednesday evening 21 June, 2023 at approximately 6.15p.m.

The man was removed from the scene to St. James’s Hospital to be treated for injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Cook Street, Dublin 8 between 6pm and 6:30pm on the evening of 21 June are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.