Man in critical condition after serious assault in Mullingar

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING AFTER a serious assault in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

At around 1.40am on Sunday, 7 January, gardaí were alerted to a disturbance outside a premises on Patrick Street involving two men.

A man, aged in his mid 50s, was taken to Regional Hospital Mullingar. He is currently in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone that was in the vicinity of Patrick Street, Mullingar between the hours of 1am and 2am on 7 January that have video footage of this incident are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.