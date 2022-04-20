Man (30s) in critical condition following serious assault in Co Sligo

A MAN IN his late 30s is in a critical condition following a serious assault in Co Sligo.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at Rockwood Parade, Co Sligo, gardaí said.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 6pm and treated the man for an apparent head injury.

He was removed to Sligo University Hospital, but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

The scene was preserved and a forensic examination has been conducted.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any people who were in the vicinity on Tuesday evening between 5pm and 6.15pm who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”