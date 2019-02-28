Man in his 20s killed in crash between motorbike and truck

The N78 at Clashduff in Co Kilkenny.

A MAN IN his 20s has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a truck in Co Kilkenny this morning.

The crash happened at around 11am at Clashduff on the N78, north of Kilkenny city.

Gardaí said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where a post mortem is due to take place.

A section of the road remains closed this afternoon and diversions are in place.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.