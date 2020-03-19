Man in his 30s dies after being struck by bin lorry in Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has died after being struck by a refuse lorry during the course of his work in Tallaght, Co Dublin today.

The fatal collision occurred at 4.25pm at Dún An Óir, Oldbawn, Tallaght. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed for post-mortem which is due to take place at a later date.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and local Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.