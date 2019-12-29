Man in his 30s dies after road crash in Co Longford

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Longford.

The man, who was driving a black Ford Focus, was seriously injured after his car left the road and struck a ditch while travelling on the R198 near Arva at Moyne, Co Longford shortly before 2am.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services and was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is believed the man – who was the sole occupant of the car – was travelling from Drumlish in the direction of Arva when the incident occurred.

The stretch of road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

An examination of the car and the scene will be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and a report will be prepared for the local Coroner, gardaí said.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling in the area, to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.