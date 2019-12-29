This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in his 30s dies after road crash in Co Longford

The incident occurred shortly before 2am.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 5,599 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949309
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Longford. 

The man, who was driving a black Ford Focus, was seriously injured after his car left the road and struck a ditch while travelling on the R198 near Arva at Moyne, Co Longford shortly before 2am. 

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services and was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

It is believed the man – who was the sole occupant of the car – was travelling from Drumlish in the direction of Arva when the incident occurred.

The stretch of road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place. 

An examination of the car and the scene will be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and a report will be prepared for the local Coroner, gardaí said. 

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling in the area, to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie