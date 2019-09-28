Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus in Cavan

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a bus in Co Cavan last night.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision which occurred on the N3 at Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan at approximately 10.15pm.

The man, who was in his 50s, was fatally injured after he was hit by a bus.

The scene is being examined by Garda Collision Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardaí in Virginia on 049-8547002 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.