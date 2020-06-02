Man in his 60s dies in single-vehicle crash in Mayo

A MAN HAS died in a fatal single-vehicle collision today in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 10.30am at Creggs Road, The Quay, Ballina.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Mayo General Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted. The local coroner has been notified.

No other injuries were reported. Road diversions are currently in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene.

Gardaí in Ballina are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any pedestrians or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.