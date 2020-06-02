This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 24 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in his 60s dies in single-vehicle crash in Mayo

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 6,613 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112907
A section along Creggs Road.
Image: Google Streetview
A section along Creggs Road.
A section along Creggs Road.
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN HAS died in a fatal single-vehicle collision today in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 10.30am at Creggs Road, The Quay, Ballina.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Mayo General Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted. The local coroner has been notified.

No other injuries were reported. Road diversions are currently in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene.

Gardaí in Ballina are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any pedestrians or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie