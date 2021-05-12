Man (70s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Westmeath

A MAN HAS died in a single-vehicle crash involving a van in Co Westmeath yesterday.
The collision occurred in the Gainstown area of Mullingar yesterday at around 7pm.
A man aged in his late 70s, the sole occupant of a van, was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains have been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital.
A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
