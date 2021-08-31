#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 31 August 2021
Two men killed in separate road crashes yesterday

The collisions occurred in Kildare and Tipperary.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 8:45 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

TWO MEN HAVE died following separate vehicle crashes in different counties yesterday.  

A man his 70s died in a motorcycle crash in Co Kildare yesterday evening. 

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Derrycrib area of Donadea at 6pm.

The driver of a motorcycle, a man aged in his 70s, was fatally injured in the crash.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road (which is the main route between Donadea and Timahoe) is currently closed pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm yesterday evening, and who may have camera, or dash-cam footage to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also investigating a crash in Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary yesterday evening.

A man in his 40s, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital. A post-mortem will be carried out.

The road at Mainstown, from Faugheen towards Carrick-on-Suir, is closed for a forensic examination. Local diversions are currently in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They particularly want to hear from any road users who were travelling between Faugheen and Carrick-on-Suir between 9pm and 9.30pm yesterday evening, and who may have video footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing in relation to both single-vehicle collisions.

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
