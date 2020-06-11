Man in his 70s charged over historical sex abuse allegations

A MAN IN his 70s has been charged in relation to allegations of indecent assault surrounding a historical sexual abuse case.

Gardaí in Sligo charged the man following correspondence from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The direction came as part of an investigation launched in March 2019 in Co Sligo, and relates to incidents which allegedly occurred between 1978 and 1986.

The man is due to appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30am today.

