Thursday 25 May 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Emergency services at the scene
# Roof Collapse
Man injured after bricks fall from roof in centre of Dundalk
Clanbrassil Street is currently closed to traffic.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been injured following the falling of bricks from a building in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk.

Photos circulating online show a man lying on the ground after the collapse.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The roof from which the bricks fell belongs to a residential apartment above the constituency office of Senator John McGahon.

A mound of bricks are lying on the street where emergency services are attending.

In a statement, Louth County Council said: “Members of the public are requested to avoid the area to allow emergency service personnel to carry out work and make the area safe.

“Our thoughts are with the injured person.”

Clanbrassil Street is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
