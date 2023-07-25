Man seriously injured following assault and robbery in Dublin city centre

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been seriously injured after being assaulted in Dublin city centre last night.
The assault and robbery took place at Jervis Street.
At around 11.45pm, gardaí were alerted to an injured man on the street.
He was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Mater hospital. His injuries have been described as serious but non-life threatening.
The scene at Jervis Street remained sealed off this morning.
Investigations are ongoing.
