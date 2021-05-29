#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 29 May 2021
Gardaí investigating after 20-year-old man stabbed in Ballincollig last night

The man has since been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 29 May 2021, 5:36 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN investigations after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Ballincollig last night.

The incident was reported to Gardaí at 9:30pm last night, with the man being discovered with injuries to his body.

It’s understood that the man was stabbed but that the injury is not life-threatening.

He has since been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

