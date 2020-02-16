Man hospitalised with head injuries following clash after Bohs-Rovers game

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after sustaining head injuries after clashes broke out in Phibsborough, Dublin yesterday following a League of Ireland match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers won the match at Dalymount Park 1-0 after scoring a goal in injury time at the end of the second half.

The incident occurred just after 5pm on the Phibsborough Road near Monck Place.

A group of men began fighting in the middle of Phibsborough Road as motorists waited in their cars.

“It is reported that the altercation occurred between a large group of people,” gardaí said in a statement.

The Garda Public Order Unit, as well as Dublin Fire Brigade, attended the scene.

A man, aged in his 40s, sustained head injuries during the incident and was taken to the Mater Hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Gardaí have obtained CCTV footage and are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8602.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.