Man (30s) shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth

A MAN IN his thirties has been shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth this afternoon.

Shots were fired at a caravan park near a convenient store on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road shortly before 3pm.

A man in his early 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

It is understood the shooting is related to the ongoing feud in Drogheda. The feud began between two rival gangs in July last year.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier today.

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.