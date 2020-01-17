This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Male pedestrian in his 80s seriously injured after he was struck by car in Kerry

The incident took place on the N72 near Rathmore.

By Sean Murray Friday 17 Jan 2020, 9:53 PM
44 minutes ago 3,066 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4970311
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ AT MILLSTREET in Cork are investigating a serious road incident that has left a man in his 80s seriously injured.

At around 7.10pm this evening, the man was struck by a car on the N72 at Churchview, Rathmore in Kerry.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed to allow an examination from a garda forensic team. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users who travelled on the N72 in Rathmore in the direction of Mallow between 7pm and 7.30pm.

In particular, anyone who may have seen a small silver car on this road during this time is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millstreet Garda Station on 029 700 02, Macroom Garda Station on 026 205 90 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

