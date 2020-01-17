Male pedestrian in his 80s seriously injured after he was struck by car in Kerry

GARDAÍ AT MILLSTREET in Cork are investigating a serious road incident that has left a man in his 80s seriously injured.

At around 7.10pm this evening, the man was struck by a car on the N72 at Churchview, Rathmore in Kerry.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed to allow an examination from a garda forensic team. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users who travelled on the N72 in Rathmore in the direction of Mallow between 7pm and 7.30pm.

In particular, anyone who may have seen a small silver car on this road during this time is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millstreet Garda Station on 029 700 02, Macroom Garda Station on 026 205 90 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.