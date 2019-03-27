Search underway for masked gang who left man seriously injured after home break-in

GARDAÍ IN LAOIS are investigating an aggravated burglary at a home in Portlaoise carried out by four masked men which left one man seriously injured.

At 9.50pm last night, four masked men broke into a house in Shaen, armed with what was described as sledgehammers and screwdrivers.

At the time of the break-in, there were three women and two men present in the house.

The masked men assaulted the men and women before stealing jewellery, cash and other items.

One of the men in the house was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he is being treated for the injuries he sustained.

A garda spokesperson said after the robbery the raiders fled on foot but that their direction of travel is unknown.