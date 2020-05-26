Man hospitalised after being injured in shooting in Co Meath

A MAN HAS been hospitalised after being injured in a shooting in Co Meath last night.

The incident happened at around 10.25pm on Main Street in Clonee.

A man in his 20s was injured in the shooting and was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

His injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting and investigations are ongoing.