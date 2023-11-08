Advertisement

Wednesday 8 November 2023
Mayfield

Man hospitalised following stabbing in Cork this morning

The incident happened outside a residential property in Annalee Grove, Mayfield at around 7.45am.
4.1k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following a stabbing in Cork. 

The incident happened outside a house in Annalee Grove, Mayfield at around 7.45am.

 

The scene is currently sealed off. 

In a statement, gardaí said they are “currently at the scene of a criminal damage and assault incident” at the location. 

“One man, aged in his early 40s, has been taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries,” gardaí said. 

It’s understood he was stabbed multiple times.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

Author
Hayley Halpin
