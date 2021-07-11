#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Man (40s) rushed to Beaumont hospital after assault in Tuam

The man was seriously injured during the incident.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 6:18 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his 40s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after he was assaulted in Tuam last night.

The incident occurred at Foster Place in the north Galway town shortly after midnight.

The man received a number of injuries in the attack. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward to them.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Tuam town and Foster Place area between the hours of 11:50pm on Saturday 10th July, and 12:15am on Sunday 11th July, 2021, to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
ceimin@thejournal.ie

