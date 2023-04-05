Australian man jailed for 13 years for kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith

A MAN WHO kidnapped a four-year-old girl in Western Australia in 2021 and held her captive for 18 days was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison today.

Terence Kelly, 37, pleaded guilty to abducting the sleeping child from a campsite in the early hours of 16 October 2021 and driving her 75 km to his house in the town of Carnavon, where he kept her locked in a bedroom, the court transcript showed.

Cleo Smith was found on 3 November after an extensive police search involving land and air crews, roadblocks and CCTV footage.

Judge Julie Wager noted Kelly’s own troubled upbringing, but said his risk of reoffending was high according to the advice of psychiatric experts, Reuters reported.

A psychiatrist said Kelly suffered from a severe personality disorder leading him to create a “fantasy world” where he had multiple imaginary children.

Court Outcome –Commissioner’s Comment



Commissioner Col Blanch makes comment following today’s court outcome. pic.twitter.com/1s5x0uBbOv — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) April 5, 2023

The judge said: “You pose a high risk of seriously psychologically harming any future victim in the event that you did reoffend”.

Western Australia’s Police Commissioner Col Blanch gave a statement outside the court in Perth today.

“For 18 very long days the world hoped and prayed that Cleo would be found safe. The story that doesn’t often get told is the meticulous, forensically driven investigation for the WA Police to determine what happened over those 18 days.”

“The importance of that investigation is what culminated today in bringing the offender of those evil crimes to justice. Can I firstly thank the men and women of the Western Australia police,” he said.

“Finally to Cleo, we owe you your privacy, we owe you to grow up and have your dreams come true. So from all of us, it’s time we give you the space to do so.”

The moment Cleo was rescued 👏 pic.twitter.com/arusYi9kCa — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 3, 2021

With reporting from PA