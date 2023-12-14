PSNI urges victims to 'speak out' as Ballymena man is jailed for brutal attack on woman

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Ballymena in Northern Ireland has today been sentenced to 5 years and 8 months for a “brutal and sustained” attack on a woman which caused serious long-term injuries.

The PSNI is now urging anyone experiencing any form of domestic abuse to reach out and access emergency support, as well as people who are concerned that someone they know is being abused.

Kevin Nellis was sentenced today at Antrim Crown Court for five charges including wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order.

Nellis will serve two years and ten months of his sentence in prison, and two years and ten months on licence. He will also be subjected to a restraining order for 10 years with regards to the victim of the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Steph Finlay said that the attack was “brutal and sustained”, and resulted in long-term serious injuries to the woman, who went through a “deeply traumatic” experience.

Finlay said: “Domestic abuse has absolutely no place in our society, it is never acceptable.

“We would encourage anyone who is experiencing any form of domestic abuse, or concerned about someone who is, to speak out to stop it.”

He added that people can make a police report by calling 101, or in the case of an emergency, by calling 999.

People who are calling 999 for help in an emergency who are unable or too afraid to speak can dial 55 on their phones, and the operator will know that they need to be put through to the police, Finlay added.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past. The number to call is 0808 802 1414,” he further said.

The Domestic Violence and Abuse Disclosure Scheme also provides people in Northern Ireland with the right to ask about someone’s potential history of abuse.

If you have concerns about your partner, ex, or a friend’s partner, you can make a confidential application to police at your local station, via telephone or online.

More information can be found here.

Women’s Aid, an organisation that helps women and children impacted by domestic violence in Northern Ireland and across other regions, has said in its Christmas campaign for this year that Christmas can be the “most dangerous time” for women and their children.

“Financial pressures exacerbated by the cost of living crisis, trying to create the ‘perfect’ Christmas and being cooped up together for long periods of time can be not only stressful but dangerous if you are isolated at home with your abuser,” the Women’s Aid Belfast and Lisburn Branch explains.

Annually, Women’s Aid experiences a surge in requests for help from women experiencing domestic violence over the Christmas period.

You can donate to the Women’s Aid ‘Domestic Abuse doesn’t STOP for Christmas’ campaign here.