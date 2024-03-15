Man jailed for seven and a half years for raping his wife's friend in a Dublin park

A MAN HAS been jailed for seven and a half years for the rape of his wife’s friend in a Dublin park almost five years ago.

Paula Doyle, who waived her right to anonymity, spoke outside court after the sentencing hearing of her attacker Aidan Kestell (55) and urged other victims to come forward.

“I know it may seem that you are alone, but you are most definitely not. I know that today may seem like your darkest day and it feels everlasting, and this deplorable journey will never end but I constantly thought that too, I couldn’t see myself standing here today but I am.

“The silence will stop, your voice will be heard, and you will have your day. If you haven’t already gotten there, if you haven’t already told someone, it’s never ever too late, just tell one person and take it from there.”

Ms Doyle also called for more to be done in relation to violence against women.

“Violence, sexual assault, rape and murder of women in this country is on the increase over the last number of years. It can happen anytime, anywhere. We need more than just vigils and conversations.

“We need action, discussions need to be had by both men and women. Young boys and girls need to be educated and spoken with in both school and at home.”

Kestell was convicted of rape after a four-day trial at the Central Criminal Court last month. The offence took place on 6 September, 2019, at Hartstown Park, Hartstown, Dublin 15. Kestell raped the woman in a park after walking her home from a party at his house.

Kestell of Briarwood Lawn, Dublin 15, has no previous convictions.

Ms Doyle, speaking outside court, said she had struggled with “physical, mental, and emotional pain” since the assault and it has had a lasting impact on her daily life.

“The actions of the predator that is Aidan Kestell have caused me immense suffering. During the investigation, it was found that the vile texts, photos, videos and stalking I had been subjected to for three and a half years prior to the rape were from him too.

“I believe in innocent until proven guilty, but l also believe there’s not enough being done to protect the victim who has already had their world destroyed”

Today, Justice Tony Hunt set a headline sentence of nine years for the rape.

He said this was a single incident but one with appalling and enduring consequences. He described it as a “crime of violence and revenge”, for which Kestell will pay a serious price.

Justice Hunt said his actions were intentional and knowing, and there was nothing reckless about it.

He said there were few mitigating factors and he was not inclined to agree that there had been a high degree of co-operation. He noted Kestell had first denied the offences and then gave a “grudging acceptance” that it had come about in “a preposterous way”.

The judge said he utterly failed to see how that could be co-operation with the investigation.

He said the best that could be said for Kestell was that he had reached his 50s without previous offending and was of good character with a good work history to the point where he got into this difficulty. He noted there would be serious consequences for him that would last the rest of his life.

Justice Hunt reduced the sentence to eight years and suspended the final six months. He ordered that Kestell be of good behaviour for three years post-release and have no contact with the woman or her family.

Justice Hunt wished Ms Doyle well and said he hoped her way was a bit clearer now this part of the ordeal was out of the way.

At an earlier hearing, Ms Doyle said the sentencing hearing was an important step as it would close the “four-and-a-half year sentence I’ve served since the attack”.

She suggested Kestell thought she wouldn’t come around, continuing, “Bet you thought you’d got away with it”.

She described him as “manipulative”, “vile” and a “compulsive liar.”

“I’ve no noun to describe you. I wouldn’t put you with any normal man,” she said, adding that he’s shown no remorse for his actions.

“I’m overjoyed your web of lies that you tried to spin has untangled…the life you once had is over.”

Speaking outside court Ms Doyle said: “I am ready to rebuild my life, I can now look towards my future and live again. Today I am no longer a victim but a real survivor.”