This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man jailed after breaking into terminally ill woman's house and repeatedly beating her son

Graham Stafford (36) has been jailed for four and a half years.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Monday 8 Apr 2019, 8:09 PM
1 hour ago 10,691 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4582483
Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice
Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Sasko Lazarov

A DUBLIN MAN who broke into a terminally ill woman’s house and repeatedly beat her son over four hours has been jailed for four and a half years.

Graham Stafford (36) broke into the home in the early hours of the morning, believing one of the family owed him €3,000.

Detective Garda Paul Oates said Stafford kicked and hit the then 32-year-old male occupant in front of his mother, who was suffering from cancer and has since passed away.

Today, Judge Pauline Codd described the offence as “heinous” and contrary to human decency and compassion to terrify somebody who was dying. She said the family were left with that legacy in the context of the woman’s final days as she struggled with illness.

Her son later told gardaí that Stafford had appeared “off his head on drugs”. At one point Stafford, who was known to the family, made threats with a large kitchen knife and hit the man over the head with a Yankee Candle.

Guilty plea

Stafford, of St Canice’s Square, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to false imprisonment at Corduff Gardens, Blanchardstown, Dublin, on 24 January 2015.

His 11 previous convictions are for minor drugs and public order matters and he has been in custody since 2015.

Judge Codd took into account Stafford’s guilty plea, his letter of apology and expression of remorse. She further acknowledged his difficult background and his mental health difficulties.

The judge imposed a six-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended for that period. She ordered that Stafford undergo addiction counselling and engage with training and employment services.

She backdated the sentence to July 2015, when Stafford went into custody on that matter.

Additional evidence

Detective Garda Oates told Caroline Cummings BL, prosecuting, that Stafford seemed to have thought the injured party’s sister had disposed of €3,000 drugs. Throughout the incident he would stop and start the assault.

At one point he told the injured party he was stopping because the man’s mother had asked him to. Then he giggled, made a joke and became aggressive once more. He eventually left the house, before returning briefly to seek a small amount of money to buy cocaine.

Detective Garda Oates said the injured man suffered a cut to his left eye, lumps on his head and mouth wounds. He told investigators he had dizzy spells and headaches after the incident.

He didn’t go for medical treatment because he had to take his mother to hospital the next day. A victim impact report was handed into court, but not read out.

Detective Garda Oates agreed with Kathleen Leader SC, defending, that her client had been under the influence of drugs at the time. He further agreed Stafford had no previous convictions for a crime of this caliber.

Leader submitted to Judge Codd that Stafford wished to apologise to the man he attacked and express sympathy at his mother’s passing.

Leader said her client was put on medication after witnessing the violent death of his friend over ten years ago. She said he suffered family bereavements about a year later and was in a motorbike accident which ended his chances of playing professional football.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie