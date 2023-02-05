Man killed in Co Galway road crash

GARDAI ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N63 in Ballinasloe, Co Galway this afternoon in which one man died.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the N63 in the townland of Creeveroe, Newbridge, Ballinasloe at approximately 12.45pm today.

A male passenger of the vehicle (aged in his 20s) was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, is receiving medical attention at Portiuncula University Hospital.

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N63 (the main road between Roscommon and Galway) this afternoon between 12.20pm and 1.00pm and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.