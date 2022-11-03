Man killed after his vehicle overturned in collision with lorry

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a car and an articulated lorry in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at around 1.00pm on the R352 main route from Ennis to East Clare.

The collision happened between Clooney Church and Norrie Henchy’s pub resulting in about 1500 metres of the road being closed.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station, National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the incident.

On arrival, emergency crews found a scene scattered with debris and a car that had been extensively damage lying on its roof.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car was left trapped in the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The car overturned and came to a stop on its roof leaving the victim trapped inside.

The road was immediately closed and diversions put in place.

Local Garda Crime Scene Investigators photographed the scene while a Garda Forensic Collision investigators were also called to examine the scene.

Fire crews have since used specialist cutting equipment to remove the man’s body from the wreckage.

The man’s body, which remains at the scene, will be removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who travelled the R352 Ennis to Tulla Road around lunchtime and who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to contact them in Ennis on 065 6848100.