Man (50s) dies in collision in Templemore, Tipperary

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a collision involving a truck and a car at roughly 12.05 pm this afternoon in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

The driver of the car was fatally injured. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the truck, a man also in his 50s, was uninjured. Both men were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

The crash occurred on the N62 at Whitfrields, which remains closed at this time. Local diversions are in place.

A technical examination is due to be carried out by forensic collision investigators tomorrow morning.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing to anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on this road between midday and 12.30pm and has camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.