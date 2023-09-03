Advertisement

Sunday 3 September 2023
Radharc Images/Alamy Stock Photo
# Traffic Collision
Man killed in traffic collision in Co Kerry
A woman in her 20s has been detained.
13 minutes ago

A man in his 60s has died in a traffic collision this morning in Co Kerry.

The man was cycling on the Killorglin-Cromane Road when he was struck by a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the body was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí said that a woman in her 20s has been arrested, and is currently being detained.

The road is currently closed so that a forensic examination can be carried out. Loca diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

They ask any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage of the road between 8:20am and 9:00am to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Steven Fox
steven.fox@thejournal.ie
