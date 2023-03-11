Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 11 March 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Monaghan
Man in his 50s killed in Co Monaghan road traffic collision this morning
Two people were taken to Drogheda and Cavan Hospitals for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
2.3k
0
56 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services attended the scene of fatal road traffic incident thii morning on the N12 outside Monaghan town.

The collision occurred in Knockaconny on the N12 at approximately 11.15am and involved two cars.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man aged in his 50s, received fatal injuries following the collision.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene for post-mortem.

Two persons from the second car were taken to Drogheda and Cavan Hospitals for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene will take place by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed at this time with diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags