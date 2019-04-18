This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 18 April, 2019
Man (50s) killed in late-night road collision in Clonmel

A section of the N24 remains closed in both directions to facilitate an examination of the area.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 7:38 AM
1 hour ago 4,371 Views 1 Comment
A stretch of the N24, where the collision occurred.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN AGED in his 50s has been killed after a road traffic collision in Tipperary yesterday.

The incident occurred on the N24, Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir last night at around 11pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital where a full post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The occupant of the other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The N24 road remains closed in both directions between the Moangarriff roundabout and Kilsheelan to facilitate an examination of the area by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. 

Diversions are in place but motorists are best advised to use an alternative route, AA Roadwatch said.

Elsewhere on the N24, there are delays both ways at the works on Davitt St in Tipperary Town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

