Man (50s) killed in late-night road collision in Clonmel

A stretch of the N24, where the collision occurred.

A MAN AGED in his 50s has been killed after a road traffic collision in Tipperary yesterday.

The incident occurred on the N24, Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir last night at around 11pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital where a full post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The occupant of the other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The N24 road remains closed in both directions between the Moangarriff roundabout and Kilsheelan to facilitate an examination of the area by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place but motorists are best advised to use an alternative route, AA Roadwatch said.

Elsewhere on the N24, there are delays both ways at the works on Davitt St in Tipperary Town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.