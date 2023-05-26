Advertisement

Friday 26 May 2023
# Fatal Stabbing
Man (40s) killed after assault at Wexford house
A family liaison officer has been appointed as a full garda investigation into the assault is underway.
A MAN (40s) has died following an assault at a house in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford last night. 

One man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident, and a full garda investigation is underway. 

Last night, at around 8 pm, Gardaí received reports of an unresponsive male with serious injuries at a residence at Westbury Woods in Enniscorthy. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body remains at the scene this morning.

A garda spokesperson said that a family liaison officer has been appointed, “and will keep the family informed”. 

“A full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer

“The residence at Westbury Woods remains preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” they added. 

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem is due to take place later today. 

The man who was arrested is being detained at a garda station in Co Wexford. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
