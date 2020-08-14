This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Witness appeal after man is killed while carrying out roadworks in Kerry

The man, aged in his 40s, died on Tuesday.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Aug 2020, 10:44 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at a roadwork’s site in Tarbet, Co Kerry, on Tuesday.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred at around 1.15pm on Tuesday when the man, who was carrying out roadworks, was involved in an incident with a vehicle on the R551 at Sallowgen between Tarbet and Ballylongford.

The man was pronounced dead the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) wes notified and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to the occupants of a number of cars who were stopped at the roadworks site to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820.

