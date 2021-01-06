Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Kerry

A MAN IN his 40s has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Kerry.

The incident happened shortly after midnight when the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, crashed on Main Street in the village of Moyvane.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead, before his body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem exam will take place.

A garda forensic collision investigator is set to examine the scene this morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel garda station on 068 50827, any other garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.