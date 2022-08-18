Man arrested for knifepoint robbery of south Dublin shop

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man this morning in connection with the robbery of a shop yesterday evening in the Dublin 6 area.
At approximately 8:15pm, a lone male entered a shop on Kimmage Road Lower and threatened staff with a knife, demanding the contents of cash registers in the store.
The man then fled the scene on foot with the cash.
No one was injured during the course of this incident.
As a result of Garda enquiries into the robbery, involving a number of Garda units in the Dublin City area, Gardaí arrested a man in Crumlin, Dublin 12, in the early hours of this morning.
The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
