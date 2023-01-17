Young man taken to hospital with stab wounds after incident in Carrigaline

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A YOUNG MAN has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault at a residence in Co Cork last night.
A man in his late teens received a number of apparent stab wounds during the incident in Carrigaline, which occurred shortly before 11.30pm.
He was later taken to Cork University Hospital and is receiving treatment.
Gardaí have arrested one person in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson said: “A male juvenile was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS