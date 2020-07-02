This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 2 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo man loses appeal against severity of sentence for sexually abusing three girls

He had already lost his appeal against conviction.

By Natasha Reid Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 6,907 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5139486
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A MAYO MAN has lost his appeal against the severity of his sentence for sexually abusing three sisters of a neighbouring family over an 18-year period.

He had already lost his appeal against conviction.

The 65-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the anonymity of the victims, began abusing the girls when they were aged between nine and 12 years old. He began the abuse in 1976 and carried out the last incidence of abuse in 1994.

The court heard that he was related to their family and lived just yards from their home.

The man began abusing the oldest sister in the late 1970s, when she was between 10 and 12 years old. The girl slapped him across the face and told him never to do it again.

The abuse relating to the youngest sister occurred at a family function in 1994, when she was approximately 12 years old.

However, the majority of the counts related to offences against the middle sister, with the abuse lasting until she was 16 years old. 

On 19 October 2017 the man was found guilty by a Mayo Circuit Criminal Court jury on 19 counts of indecent assault against one girl and one count of indecent assault against each of her two sisters. He had denied all charges over the course of his seven-day trial.

Judge Rory McCabe later imposed concurrent prison sentences totalling seven years.

The Court of Appeal previously refused the abuser’s application to set aside the conviction on grounds that the trial judge had refused to sever the indictment. 

Justice John Edwards said the appeal court had ‘no hesitation’ in concluding that the trial judge was correct in his refusal.

The man then returned to the court to appeal the severity of his sentence.

His barrister, Mark Nicholas SC, submitted that the sentence of seven years was disproportionate.

He noted that the judge had placed some of the offending against the middle sister close to the top of the scale of gravity. He said that this was a potential error in principle.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“You have to leave space for those very aggravated matters,” he said, suggesting that it would be better placed at the top of the mid range.

Patrick Reynolds BL, responded on behalf of the DPP. He noted that the sentencing judge had considered the man’s conduct over many years as particularly depraved.

“There was grooming,” he noted.

He said that it was well within the judge’s compass to set the sentences he did.

Justice Edwards, sitting with Court President Justice George Birmingham and Justice Patrick McCarthy, delivered judgment today.

They said that they were satisfied that the sentences adequately reflected the gravity of the offending conduct and that there was no error on the part of the sentencing judge.

“The sentences ultimately imposed were both just and appropriate,” they concluded, dismissing the appeal.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie