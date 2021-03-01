Multi-agency search for missing man resumes along River Barrow

EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE resumed the search for a man missing following a kayaking incident in Co Kildare yesterday.

The multi-agency search and rescue operation resumed at local beauty spot Ardreigh Lock outside Athy at first light this morning.

The alarm was raised yesterday evening after the man and a young child got into difficulty when a kayak overturned on the River Barrow.

The fire service, ambulance, paramedics and garda cars were at the scene on Sunday evening.

The child was rescued from the water and treated at the scene by paramedics.

The search for the man was called off yesterday evening, resuming this morning at first light.

The Garda Water Unit is currently at the scene along with local gardaí, civil defence and local volunteers.