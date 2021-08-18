#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 18 August 2021
Man, 40, missing from Cork since yesterday afternoon

Chris De Jager is missing from his home in Macroom, Co Cork.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 7:15 AM
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been missing from Cork since yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Chris De Jager, who is missing from his home in Macroom, Co Cork. 

The man is described as being approximately 5’10”, of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Macroom Town, Co.Cork at approximately 5.25pm yesterday evening.

He was driving in a Seat Altea car. It is believed that he may be in Tipperary.

Gardaí say they and and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

